Aflac, those lucky ducks, reports profit. Check out more highlights from first quarter

Aflac Incorporated, a Fortune 500 company based in Columbus, reported $928 million in profit in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 29.4 percent compared to net earnings numbers from the same period last year.

Here are some other highlights from the company’s most recent quarter:





Gains is total revenue in Q1

In addition to reporting a profit, Aflac reported an increase in total revenues compared to the first quarter of 2018. In the first three months of the year, Aflac generated total revenues of $5.66 billion, a 3.5 percent increase over last year’s first quarter.





“We are pleased with the financial performance of Aflac U.S. in the quarter, which is particularly significant because these results also reflect ongoing investment in our platform, distribution and customer experience,” said Aflac’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan P. Amos about the company’s U.S. Operations in a news release.





Future projections

Aflac Japan, the company’s largest earnings contributor, met expectations in the first quarter but the company expects to see a slight decline in total earned premium in 2019, Amos said.





The company’s U.S. operations were in line with the company’s projections and are expected to deliver an earned premium growth of 2 to 3 percent along with stable sales growth, Amos said.

About the company

Aflac is a Fortune 500 insurance company based in Columbus. The company insures more than 50 million people in Japan and the United States. It is a leading provider of supplemental insurance in the United States.





A copy of the company’s first-quarter report can be found below.



