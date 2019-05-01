Five Below coming to Columbus, and six other businesses on the way

A look at 7 new businesses and restaurants opening soon From Five Below to seafood joints to another Simple Greek, here’s a look at seven new restaurants and businesses set to open soon in Columbus. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From Five Below to seafood joints to another Simple Greek, here’s a look at seven new restaurants and businesses set to open soon in Columbus.

A national chain with a huge following is coming to north Columbus this fall as Five Below has announced a new location for the discount store — but that’s not all savvy shoppers and food enthusiasts have to look forward to.

Several other upcoming Columbus businesses and restaurants have announced opening dates in 2019, with some coming as soon as the end of May. Check out this roundup of places to put on your “must go” list:

Five Below

A Five Below store is set to open this fall in the Columbus Park Crossing shopping center next to Ulta. Five Below is a discount store where the products cost up to $5. The store will be the first and only in Columbus.

Projected opening date: fall 2019

Address: 5550 Whittlesey Boulevard

The Juicy Seafood

A sign at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Adams Farm Drive states a new restaurant will soon be filling the space of a former Ruby Tuesday. The Juicy Seafood has locations in Montgomery, Alabama, and New York City, with plans to open six other locations in the U.S.

Projected opening date: Coming soon

Address: 6780 Veterans Parkway

The Simple Greek

Georgia (and Columbus’) second location of The Simple Greek, a Mediterranean-style chain restaurant, could open as early as this summer at Lakeside Village in Midland, according to manager Nicky Lopez.

An exact opening date has not been set, but the second store is currently under construction in the former LV Bar and Grill location.

When the first Columbus restaurant opened last year on Broadway there were over a dozen locations across the U.S.; there are now over 30 locations open or on the way now, according to the chain’s website.

The chain is led by entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis and uses a build-your-own assembly line format that allows customers to choose specifically what they want to eat in a bowl or pita wrap, with employees handling that part of the process.

The menu includes traditional gyro, chicken gyro, grilled steak and grilled chicken as well as vegetables, cheese, sauces and sides like dolmades, tiropita, garlic green beans and spanakopita, to name a few.

“We can’t wait to get to the north side of town,” Lopez said. “Columbus has been really good to us.”

Projected opening date: early summer

6516 Kitten Lake Drive E, Midland

Cook Out

The first Cook Out to grace the city of Columbus is currently under construction in the parking lot of Peachtree Mall off Manchester Expressway.

The fast food stop boasts an expansive menu — think everything from burgers, shakes and onion rings to BBQ, quesadillas and cheesecake — and got its start in North Carolina in 1989.

The closest locations currently are in Opelika and Auburn.

Projected opening date: Coming soon

3131 Manchester Expressway

Q Korean Steakhouse

The former home of Logan’s Roadhouse on Manchester Expressway is currently being prepped for Q Korean Steakhouse.

Near the end of last year, an Atlanta restaurant group purchased the nearly 2-acre parcel of land that includes the 8,541-square-foot building that Logan’s inhabited more than two decades prior to closing its doors suddenly in late February 2018.

Jade Cheong, a Realtor with KW Commercial’s Buckhead office in Atlanta, said the concept for the restaurant is “Korean barbeque.”

Cheong pointed to Breakers Korean Grill & Barbecue in Duluth as a prime example of what Columbus customers should expect when the new restaurant opens in a few months. Its menu includes beef short ribs, beef bulgogi, beef dduck galbi, pork belly, pork ribs, chicken, Chilean sea bass, twin lobster tail, jumbo prawns and scallops, galbi tang (soup with beef short ribs), kimchi jjigae (stew) and naeng-myeon (cold noodles). While there is no buffet, it does offer an all-you-can-eat option on its menu.

Projected opening date: Coming soon

Address: 2643 Manchester Expressway

The Jazzy Crab

A brand new restaurant that has been in the works for the past six months is setting up shop in The Landings shopping center in the former home of Ben’s Chophouse.

Like its name suggests, the restaurant promises seasonal à la carte seafood mainly in the form of crab boils as well as live jazz music from 9 p.m. to midnight every night. Owner Mario McMichael said the timing of the opening is currently dependent on issuance of an alcohol license.

McMichael has crafted the recipes for the restaurant himself and hopes to expand the restaurant into a chain. He is the CEO of Ginsaw Foods and said he feels a responsibility to the community to be successful and give back.

“The response even before opening has been enormous,” McMichael said. “Columbus has been fantastic to us...everyone is excited.”

Follow the restaurant on Facebook for a sneak peek of the dishes to come.

Projected opening date: May 30

Address: 5300 Sidney Simons Boulevard

Autozone

An AutoZone is set currently being constructed in the Midtown Shopping Center in a portion of the former K-Mart store, which closed its doors in 2017.

The store will be the sixth in the city.

Projected opening date: Coming soon

Address: 3200 Macon Road