Columbus’ first food hall will feature 10 food, drink vendors. Here’s when it could open.

Construction crews work on W.C. Bradley Company's downtown, indoor food venue. They are aiming to open it in fall of 2019.

W.C. Bradley Company is aiming for a fall 2019 opening date for its downtown, indoor food venue.

Banks Food Hall will be located just off Bay Avenue between the 11th and Bay Southern Table restaurant and Whitewater Express, an outdoor rafting and zip line business.

Construction on the building is expected to be finished by mid-July. Tenants could then move in and start their construction, said Pace Halter, president of W.C. Bradley’s Real Estate division.

“It really just depends on when we get the tenants signed up,” he said. “If they sign up now, they can start construction while we are under construction as well. If they (sign up) later in the process, they’ll come in after construction.”

American food halls have gained popularity in more urban areas, increasing in numbers by nearly 700% from 2010-17, reports Chicago’s WTTW radio station. Think of the food hall as the more modern take on the food court. Instead of chains, however, the food hall features local vendors.

The food hall will feature 10 booths — nine for food and one bar. So far, the food hall has not reached an agreement with any tenants. However, there are ongoing negotiations with two businesses, Halter said.

The Ledger first reported on the food hall in December 2018. The hall is part of the W.C. Bradley Company building and was once a warehouse where cotton was stored before it was transported down the Chattahoochee River via steamships.

“I think the ultimate goal would be to have it open by … early fall,” he said.