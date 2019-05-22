Business
Tickets on sale for PGA Tour stop in West Virginia
Tickets are on sale for the PGA Tour stop at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia.
The Greenbrier says in a news release that weekly grounds badges cost $125 for A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier from Sept. 9 to 15 in White Sulphur Springs. The weekly badges provide access to Monday and Tuesday practice rounds, a Wednesday pro-am event and all four days of tournament action.
Single day tickets also are available for $40. Premium seating in air-conditioned facilities also is available.
During the pro-am event, golfers will pause to remember the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
