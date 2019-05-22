Atlantic City casino earnings way down in 1st qtr of 2019

More casinos have meant less profit for Atlantic City since two gambling halls reopened last summer.

Figures released Wednesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos saw their gross operating profit decline by nearly 30 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year, when there were only seven.

The casinos collectively reported an $87 million profit in the first three months of this year.

Gross operating profit reflects earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other charges, and is a widely-accepted measure of profitability in the Atlantic City casino industry.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

When the Hard Rock and Ocean casinos reopened last June, there was concern that the extra competition might drive down profits.