Business
Louisiana House agrees to pay sheriffs more to house inmates
The Louisiana House has unanimously agreed to boost the amount the state pays parish sheriffs for housing state inmates in local jails, an increase that would eventually cost $30 million per year.
The proposal from Rep. Katrina Jackson, a Monroe Democrat, would gradually increase the amount Louisiana pays sheriffs for each inmate from $24.39 to $29.39 per day. The rate would grow over a three-year period.
The House voted 99-0 for the measure Wednesday, sending it to the Senate for debate. But senators would have to come up with $6.5 million in next year's budget if they agree to the proposal.
By the 2021-22 financial year, the increase is expected to cost the state more than $30 million to house thousands of state inmates in parish jails.
