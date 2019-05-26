The Latest: Saudi airport targeted by Yemen rebel drone

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, center, arrives at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before his meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Alhahkim in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, May 26, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on developments in the Persian Gulf region and elsewhere in the Mideast amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran (all times local):

5:20 a.m.

Saudi Arabia says a bomb-carrying drone launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeted another airport in the kingdom amid a series of such attacks.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency late Sunday reported the targeting of Jizan Regional Airport earlier that morning.

That comes after the Iranian-allied Houthis claimed the attack on Jizan, saying on its Al-Masirah satellite news channel it launched a Qasef-2K drone. It has attacked another airport multiple times and an oil pipeline amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Houthis, Col. Turki al-Maliki, said the military intercepted and destroyed the drone. Saudi state TV published images of debris it said belonged to the drone.

He said the attack targeted an airport "being used daily by thousands of Saudis and expatriates without any regard for international humanitarian law and its customary rules, which gives special protection to civilian objects."

Saudi Arabia has faced widespread international criticism over airstrikes in Yemen striking markets and hospitals, killing civilians.

11:15 a.m.

Iraq's foreign minister says Baghdad wants to mediate between the United States and Iran and will work to find a resolution to the crisis between its two allies.

Mohammed al-Hakim made his comments on Sunday during a joint news conference in Baghdad with his visiting Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Zarif says Iran "did not violate the nuclear deal" signed with world powers in 2015 and urged European nations to exert efforts to preserve the deal after the U.S. withdrew from the agreement last year.

The unraveling of the deal has spiked regional tensions and escalated a war of words between Tehran and Washington.

Speaking about the rising tensions, Zarif says Iran will be able to "face the war, whether it is economic or military through the steadfastness and its forces."

Zarif called for the singing of a non-aggression agreement between Iran and Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region.

9:20 a.m.

Iran's president has suggested the Islamic Republic could hold a referendum over the country's nuclear program amid the unraveling deal with world powers and heightened tensions with the United States, Iranian media reported Sunday.

According to the official IRNA news agency, President Hassan Rouhani, who was last week publicly chastised by the country's supreme leader, made the suggestion in a meeting with editors of major Iranian news outlets on Saturday evening.

Rouhani said he had previously suggested a referendum to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2004, when he was a senior nuclear negotiator for Iran.

At the time, Khamenei approved of the idea and though there was no referendum, such a vote "can be a solution at any time," Rouhani was quoted as saying.

A referendum could provide political cover for the Iranian government if it chooses to increase its enrichment of uranium, prohibited under the 2015 deal with world powers.

Last year, President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal that capped Iran's uranium enrichment activities in return to lifting sanctions. Trump has argued that the deal failed to sufficiently curb Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons or halt its support for militias throughout the Middle East that the U.S. says destabilize the region, as well as address the issue of Tehran's missiles, which can reach both U.S. regional bases and Israel.

In recent weeks, tensions between Washington and Tehran have escalated over America deploying an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers to the region over a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran. The U.S. also plans to send 900 additional troops to the 600 already in the Middle East and extending their stay amid the tensions.

Rouhani's remarks could also be seen as a defense of his stance following the rare public chastising by the supreme leader.

Khamenei last week named Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif — relative moderates within Iran's Shiite theocracy who had struck the nuclear deal — as failing to implement his orders over the accord, saying it had "numerous ambiguities and structural weaknesses" that could damage Iran.

Earlier last week, Iran said it quadrupled its uranium-enrichment production capacity though Iranian officials made a point to stress that the uranium would be enriched only to the 3.67% limit set under the deal, making it usable for a power plant but far below what's needed for an atomic weapon.

Zarif, the foreign minister, was in the Iraq capital on Sunday for talks with officials. On Saturday, Mohamad Halbousi, the parliament speaker in Iraq, a key Iranian ally, said Baghdad is ready to mediate between the United States and Iran if it is asked to do so.