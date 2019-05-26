Trains to Long Island’s east end expected to resume Monday

Authorities gather at the scene of a Long Island Rail Road passenger train derailment in Southampton, N.Y., Saturday, May 25, 2019. The LIRR tweeted that the derailment followed a "slow-speed impact" between a passenger train and a work train at around 4 a.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported. Train service to the east end of Long Island is suspended for the first day of Memorial Day weekend after the early morning derailment. John Roca

The Long Island Rail Road says trains to the Hamptons are expected to resume on Memorial Day after a derailment snarled travel to the popular resort area during the holiday weekend.

The railroad gave the update Sunday on its website.

Meanwhile, riders can use a combination of shuttle trains and buses to get to and from the Hamptons.

The LIRR tweeted earlier that the derailment happened after a low-speed collision between a Montauk-bound passenger train and a work train at around 4 a.m. Saturday near Speonk (SPEE'-ahnk). One car on each train derailed. No one was injured.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said track damage was extensive.