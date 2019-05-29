Business

Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery fell 3.20 cents at $4.9940 a bushel; Jul corn rose 7.40 cents at $4.2040 a bushel; July oats was up 4.20 cents at $3.2060 a bushel; while July soybeans was advanced 24.20 cents at 8.7260 bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .40 cent at $1.1145 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.74 cents $1.4188 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 1.58 cents at .8342 a pound.

