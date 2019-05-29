Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery fell 3.20 cents at $4.9940 a bushel; Jul corn rose 7.40 cents at $4.2040 a bushel; July oats was up 4.20 cents at $3.2060 a bushel; while July soybeans was advanced 24.20 cents at 8.7260 bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .40 cent at $1.1145 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.74 cents $1.4188 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell 1.58 cents at .8342 a pound.