Trump admin to close 2 NW Forest Service job centers

The Trump administration has announced it will close two U.S. Forest Service job training centers in Oregon and Washington.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the Timber Lake Job Corps Civilian Conservation Center (CCC) in Estacada, Oregon, and the Fort Simcoe CCC near Yakima, Washington, are two of nine facilities nationwide that will close.

The CCC job centers offer programs in vocational fields like forestry and renewable resources, hospitality and construction. They offer no-cost vocational training targeting low-income, at-risk youth. The programs include room and board and some paid on-the-job training opportunities.

The announcement about the closures was made Friday.