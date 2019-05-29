Senate Republicans quickly advance NC budget proposal

North Carolina Senate Republicans have advanced quickly their two-year budget bill to the chamber floor.

The proposal was approved Wednesday by three Senate panels. The first of two required floor votes is scheduled for Thursday. Passage will mark another step toward implementing a new state government spending plan.

House Republicans passed a budget plan four weeks ago. The two chambers will negotiate a final plan for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who's already criticized both GOP plans for failing to do enough for public schools and for leaving out Medicaid expansion.

Senate Republicans are promoting the bill's pay raises, tax breaks and rainy day savings. It also makes significant policy changes, such as allowing more lottery advertising and moving over 2,000 state workers from Raleigh to Granville County.