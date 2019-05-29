Louisiana lawmakers trying to make sexual harassers pay

An effort to make Louisiana officials pay a share of sexual harassment settlements, rather than rely entirely on taxpayer dollars is nearing final passage.

Republican Sen. Sharon Hewitt says she wants to make sure taxpayers aren't on the hook if a person committed sexual misconduct.

Under her proposal, if Louisiana's self-insurance office determines a sexual harassment claim is valid, it would require the person accused of the conduct to pay all or part of any settlement or legal judgment reached in the case.

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced the measure to the House floor Wednesday without objection, moving it steps from final passage.

A recent audit showed Louisiana has spent more than $5 million on lawsuits involving sexual harassment claims since 2009.