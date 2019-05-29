Ratepayers to pay less thanks to utility’s tax windfall

Rhode Island residents are getting a break on their natural gas and electric bills.

Lt. Gov. Dan McKee announced Wednesday that ratepayers are getting nearly $8 million in relief as part of a settlement that compensates ratepayers for over-collections made by National Grid after Congress passed President Donald Trump's corporate tax cuts in 2017.

The Democrat told WPRO-AM that ratepayers should pay about $10 less on their bill for about a year.

The deal with National Grid was negotiated with help from McKee's office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The reduction begins in July for electricity customers and in November for gas customers. The state Public Utilities Commission approved the settlement on May 17.