Nessel will move to shut pipeline in June if no resolution

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she will move next month to decommission a Great Lakes oil pipeline if the state's governor cannot resolve the issue with operator Enbridge.

The Democrat made her comments in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday at the Detroit Regional Chamber's policy conference on Mackinac Island, near where Line 5 runs under the waterway connecting Lakes Michigan and Huron.

Nessel says there are a number of legal avenues at her disposal.

Nessel says she wants to "act quickly because every day that Line 5 continues to run is a day that our state is in great peril."

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she's open to still building a tunnel for the pipeline proposed by her predecessor. Her administration is talking with Enbridge.