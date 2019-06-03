New owner aims to turn vacant St. John’s building into store

Heather Hanover still remembers the first time she leaned in to the glass on the storefront and peered inside.

Vacant and shuttered, the two-story building in St. Johns' downtown was built nearly 150 years ago.

Decades have passed since it was home to the Sugar Bowl, a popular ice cream and candy shop kids and local families frequented after school and on the weekends. The doors closed in 1970 and haven't opened to the public since.

Looking through the front windows is a glimpse into the past. The interior has been largely untouched for the last 50 years, the Lansing State Journal reported.

There are maple wood booths lining the walls below a massive tin ceiling with crown molding. A soda fountain with a double chrome dispenser is behind the front counter. Four pedestal stools with porcelain bases and brass footrests line the front of the counter. The 14-foot mahogany bar with a marble top, mirror and stained-glass panels is dusty but in perfect condition.

Hanover has loved the building since that first encounter. This summer her family bought it along with an equally historic building next door.

They aim to restore both to their former glory and create a home for their growing business, Hanover's Michigan Mints. When they're finished Hanover said customers might see cheese, candy, ice cream, baked goods and a restaurant in the space too.

"People have been waiting for years for this to open and they just are overjoyed to see it finally happen," she said. "''We'd like to make this look exactly like it looked only cleaned up."

Ruth Pasch, a life-long St. Johns resident, has been the building's caretaker for 20 years.

She's repaired a leaking roof and a crumbling back wall, but never once thought of tampering with the historic decor. Instead, she protected it, successfully lobbying to have it listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2000.

When she was a teenager Pasch frequented the Sugar Bowl. She still remembers the welcoming feel it had when she met friends there after school for ice cream and sodas.

"You walked through the front door and you just felt a sense of serenity and belonging," Pasch said.

For years she dreamed about bringing the building back to its former glory. Pasch held on to it, and declined purchase offers over the years because she wasn't sure the people making them respected the property's history.

Then a year ago Heather and Karl Hanover bought the building sitting next to it.

Their started their chocolate mint-making business two decades ago, using mint grown by St. Johns area farmers.

Today they make two million mints a year from a converted three-car garage near their home in St. Johns. They sell them to private businesses all over the country. You can also find them on Mackinac Island at the Grand Hotel, and locally at Lansing's Old Town General Store, Monticello's in Haslett and in stores in Grand Ledge and Mason, to name a few.

"People have always wanted us to come downtown," Hanover said. "We wanted to come downtown and like to be supporters of St. Johns to make it better."

The building at 110 N. Clinton Ave., was originally home to Hunt's Drug Store in the late 1800s. The Hanover's plan to restore the 3,300-square-foot space to create a place for their candy production.

Hanover had aspired to own the former candy shop next door for years, and she eventually convinced Pasch to sell it to her family.

"She had the same vision that I did to restore it," Pasch said. "When they're done it will be something they can always be proud of giving back to the community."

On a recent overcast Thursday morning in May, Heather Hanover stood on the ground floor of the building listening to the sound of heavy rain pelting the roof outside.

In recent weeks her family has been assessing the work ahead. The back half of the first floor is in rough shape. In areas the floor is crumbling. You can see through to the basement from several holes. A century ago it's where the shop's candy was made, Hanover said.

She believes the potential outweighs the challenges. "The stained glass is in perfect shape," she said. "I love the crown molding on this ceiling."

What they envision creating is a retail space for their candy, with room for an ice cream vendor at the front counter, and a restaurant partner in the kitchen.

"It will be, to me, almost like a food-based mall," Hanover said. "We'll have different products here."

The second story will be renovated into apartments, she said.

They've given tours of the interior to contractors and architects, and are awaiting estimations for restoration work, but Hanover believes it could cost as much as $800,000.

The Hanovers have talked with officials at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation in hopes of getting assistance in determining if there are any state or federal grants available to help finance the work.

Lori Mullins, director for the MEDC's Community Development Incentives department, said there is money available to help property owners restore and renovate buildings in their community's downtown.

How much they can secure depends on the project and its location, but state grants sometimes fund between 25% and 50% of a project's costs, Mullins said.

"These projects are often catalysts," she said. "They can be a tipping point for attracting additional interest in that downtown."

Hanover said they intend to apply for grant funding, but aren't sure how fast the renovation will move. Ideally, Hanover said she would love to open the building on the 50th anniversary of when it last closed its doors in July of 2020.

"I'm excited about it," she said. "People are wanting to come downtown for an experience, and I think having this kind of place, a place where you come for an experience, hopefully is what we can make it."

