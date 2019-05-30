Bank agrees to oversee trust of Native Hawaiian heiress

A Hawaii bank has agreed to supervise the trust of a 93-year-old Native Hawaiian heiress considered the last living Hawaiian princess.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday that First Hawaiian Bank has conditionally agreed in a court filing to take over as trustee of the Kawananakoa Trust.

Abigail Kawananakoa is a descendent of the family that ruled the islands before the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom in 1893.

Kawananakoa is trying to regain control of her $215 million estate after suffering a stroke in 2017. A judge ruled she lacks the mental capacity to manage the trust.

First Hawaiian Bank insists on the appointment of an independent guardian for Kawananakoa and an independent conservator to oversee her financial affairs outside the trust.

Lawyers representing the estate are expected to object.