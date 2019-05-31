Grains higher, livestock mixed

Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 6.2 cents at $5.0440 a bushel; Jul corn gained 3.8 cents at $4.3220 a bushel; July oats was up 2 cents at $3.1860 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 8.2 cents at 8.8920 bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 2.68 cents at $1.1012 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 4.7 cents at $1.3730 a pound; Jun. lean hogs rose .2 cent at .8350 a pound.