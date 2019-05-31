Business

Grains higher, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 6.2 cents at $5.0440 a bushel; Jul corn gained 3.8 cents at $4.3220 a bushel; July oats was up 2 cents at $3.1860 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 8.2 cents at 8.8920 bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was down 2.68 cents at $1.1012 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle fell 4.7 cents at $1.3730 a pound; Jun. lean hogs rose .2 cent at .8350 a pound.

