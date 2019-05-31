As deadline looms, court to again take up UPMC-Highmark deal

The future of a fraught business relationship between two mammoth health care providers is at stake in a hearing planned for a Pennsylvania courtroom.

The Commonwealth Court hearing in Harrisburg was quickly scheduled for Friday morning, three days after a state Supreme Court order.

A judge says lawyers for the attorney general's office and health care companies UPMC and Highmark will have to be "prepared to address compliance" with the court order.

A five-year consent decree the companies signed in 2014 is set to expire at the end of June.

A majority of justices want the lower court to figure out what the parties meant five years ago when they included a provision that allows the consent decree to be modified.