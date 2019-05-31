Columbus manufacturer files notice to lay off nearly 100 employees

Don’t make these mistakes when you file for unemployment insurance If you are laid off from your job, then you may be eligible for unemployment insurance, but you must abide by the rules. Some people misunderstand their legal responsibilities when they receive these benefits, which can lead to a commission of fraud. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you are laid off from your job, then you may be eligible for unemployment insurance, but you must abide by the rules. Some people misunderstand their legal responsibilities when they receive these benefits, which can lead to a commission of fraud.

A Columbus manufacturer is laying off nearly 100 employees near the end of July.

Gildan Yarns, LLC, part of the Montreal-based corporation Gildan, submitted a layoff/closure notice with the Georgia Department of Labor stating that an estimated 97 employees would be affected.

Gildan is required by the Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act to provide a 60-day notice in advance of a plant closing or mass layoffs. The effective day for the layoffs is listed as July 28.

The company owns two facilities in Columbus — one at 16 Corporate Ridge Parkway in east Columbus and another at 3331 4th Avenue downtown. The address of the affected facility is not included in the notice but the listed zip code matches the downtown location.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gildan Vice President Garry Bell told Columbus news station WRBL that the 3331 Fourth Avenue location will be closed and the Corporate Ridge location will not be affected.

The Fourth Avenue plant produces yarn for socks sold under the Gildan family of labels. Bell cited declining demand for those products as the reason for the closure, WRBL reported.

Bell did not return calls from a Ledger-Enquirer reporter Friday.

The layoffs come more than a year after Gildan said it was adding 80 jobs in Columbus in response to increased demand for products that use the brand’s specialty yarns. Gildan acquired Swift Spinning Mills in July 2017, according to the online site, eTextile Communications. Swift was a Columbus-based company that had been in operation since 1906.

Gildan is a clothing manufacturer whose brands include Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors and several others.