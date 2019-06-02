Hospital gets Medicare’s OK after scrutiny due to doc, doses

One of the Ohio hospitals where a doctor was accused of ordering possibly fatal doses of painkillers for patients has cleared a hurdle in ensuring it can continue to get payment for treating Medicare beneficiaries.

The findings about the now-fired intensive care doctor led to scrutiny of whether Mount Carmel West hospital in Columbus and Mount Carmel St. Ann's in nearby Westerville meet all conditions for participating in the Medicare program. The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has found St. Ann's compliant after multiple inspections and changes, such as tightened policies and drug access .

Mount Carmel says it has cooperated with the reviews. It says changes also were made at West and it anticipates hearing back soon about the latest review of that facility.