Miss USA Cheslie Kryst to return home to NC and SC

Miss USA Cheslie Kryst is returning for several days to her native North Carolina, where she'll show her support for a group helps women achieve economic independence and will also speak to legislators.

But first, the Charlotte native and attorney will visit Fort Mill School in South Carolina, which she attended. Later Monday, she'll visit South Park Mall in Charlotte to show her support for Dress for Success , which provides support, professional attire and development tools to help women.

On Tuesday, she'll speak with North Carolina legislators. On Wednesday, Kryst visits High Point, the home city of Miss North Carolina USA.

Kryst graduated from the University of South Carolina, then earned her law degree and MBA at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kryst was crowned May 2 in Reno, Nevada.