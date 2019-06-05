Frontier Airlines suspends New Hampshire-Orlando route

Frontier Airlines says it will suspend its service to Orlando, Florida, from Portsmouth International Airport at Pease, starting Thursday.

Seacoastonline.com reports airport director Paul Brean says he believes Frontier will restart the route later in the year, but hasn't received any confirmation. The route is the only one Frontier flies out of New Hampshire.

Zach Kramer, a manager for corporate communications for Frontier Airlines, says in a statement that demand "did not materialize to support the service."

Frontier launched its first non-stop flight from Portsmouth to Orlando in December.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Allegiant Airlines, which also flies out of Portsmouth to several Florida locations including Orlando/Sanford, increased the frequency of its flights from Portsmouth after Frontier started operations at Pease.