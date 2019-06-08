Local farmer growing hops for breweries in Sioux Falls

Sam Baker adjusts one of the cables at Herds to Hops Hop Farm on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Sioux Falls, S.D. Trevor Mitchell

In a few months, Troy Grovenburg will be standing in the middle of a rainforest of hops, ready to be harvested and sent off to local brewers.

But in late April, as he stands among hundreds of telephone poles strung together with high tensile aircraft cable, you've got to use your imagination.

It all started when Grovenburg — a former South Dakota State University professor — and his sister Karli Baker decided they wanted to add something to their family farm, something a little different than the cattle, beans, corn, alfalfa and hay that had been raised there.

What they finally landed on was hops, the plant that both bitters and flavors beer.

They started setting up "Herds to Hops" Hop Farm in 2017 and sold their first hops the next year, growing a crop of about 8,000 pounds.

"It's a money sink the first few years," Grovenburg told the Argus Leader. "But we outdid a couple of established hop fields."

They currently grow on four acres and are hoping to expand up to 10 in the next few years.

The plants will start growing in May, winding clockwise up coconut fiber netting stretched between the poles in the field. As they grow up the poles, by late July Grovenburg says the field will be bursting with green, with temperatures getting noticeably warmer as you walk between the plants.

That's when you can start smelling the hops as well, he said.

"Those ones smell just like Juicy Fruit gum," he says, pointing to one end of the field.

He turns, pointing across the farm. "Those ones smell like old socks," he says. "But they'll add a great flavor."

They've sold to multiple local breweries, Grovenburg said, primarily Remedy and Woodgrain — although Monk's, Granite City and the soon-to-open Severance Brewing Co. have also used their hops.

"We've had a really good reception from the breweries," Grovenburg said.

Matt Hastad, president of Remedy Brewing Company, said they'd worked with Herds to Hops for a few months, and said he had been "nothing but impressed" with the farm's product.

If you've ever had Remedy's Stratocopter, a hazy New England style IPA, you've tried hops from Herds to Hops. And Hastad said there are more beers in the works that use the farm's hops as well.

Scott Heckel, CEO and head brewer for Severance said they're looking to create a hazy pale ale and a double IPA using hops from Herds to Hops.

The Cascade hops from Herds to Hops had a high alpha acid content, Heckel said — which plainly means it takes fewer of them to bring the bitterness they want into the beer.

"Any way we can, we try to support those local farmers," Heckel said.

As the farm expands and more varieties of hops are added, Grovenburg says they hope to only expand the amount of beers in which their hops feature.

Even with all that growth, Grovenburg said at heart it's still a family business — his mother and stepfather still live and work on the farm, and other family members help out as well.

And other hop yards have worked with them and given them advice as they start up. They might be competitors, but everyone's still friendly.

It's cloudy, cold and nothing's growing yet — but Grovenburg's looking forward to the rainforest.

"It's a fun business to be in."

