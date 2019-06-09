Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry having new vessel built

Shepler's Mackinac Island Ferry is having another vessel constructed to take passengers to and from one of Michigan's top tourist destinations.

The company says the $4 million ferry is being built by Moran Iron Works of Onaway. It's scheduled to start operating in summer 2020.

The 210-passenger boat will be wheelchair accessible and have an aft deck for luggage, bikes and strollers. Instead of propellers, the vessel will have four jet drives intended to provide a quieter, smoother and faster trip.

Moran Iron Works previously built another ferry for Shepler's, the 281-seat Miss Margy, which was launched in 2015.

The new ferry will be assembled over the next several months and taken by trailer to a deep-water port in Rogers City, then sailed to Shepler's facility in Mackinaw City.