Official: Canada to announce ban on single-use plastics

The Canadian government plans to announce it is moving to ban single-use plastics as early as 2021.

A senior government official said late Sunday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make the announcement Monday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of Monday's news conference.

The official says specific items to be banned will be determined based on a science-based review, but they are considering items such as water bottles, plastic bags and straws.

The official says the Canada's government is looking at what the European Union did and drawing inspiration from their model.