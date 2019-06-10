BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

Business
Wholesale cash prices Monday
Mon. Fri.
F
Broilers national comp wtd av 0.9703 0.9952
Eggs large white NY Doz. 0.68 0.65
Flour hard winter KC cwt 15.55 15.60
Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb. 2.3175 2.3175
Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb. 1.0235 1.0049
Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb. 1.3419 1.3312
Cocoa beans NY per ton 2467 2429
Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton 5550 5550
HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav n.a. 76.03
Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt 153.88 153.88
Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt 106.68 109.51
Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid 4.20¾ 4.14¾
Soybeans No. 1 yellow 8.24½ 8.21¼
Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 319.20 317.40
Wheat No. 2 Chi soft 5.27½ 4.87½
Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls. 6.53½ 6.43¾
Oats No. 2 heavy or Better 3.05 3.01
Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb. .28 .26¾
Soybean oil crude Decatur lb. .27½ 28
Aluminum per lb LME 0.7860 0.7903
Antimony in warehouse per ton 6600 6700
Copper Cathode full plate 2.6171 2.6330
Gold Handy & Harman 1328.60 1340.65
Silver Handy & Harman 14.719 15.038
Lead per metric ton LME 1837.00 1945.00
Molybdenum per metric ton LME 26,632 26,632
Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman 803.00 804.00
Platinum Merc spot per troy oz. 805.20 806.10
Zinc (HG) delivered per lb. 1.1888 1.1960
Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling 60.92 60.52
Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton 59.25 58.80
Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu 2.356 2.332
b2bid a-asked
n-Nominal
r-revised
n.q.-not quoted
n.a.-not available
