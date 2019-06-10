Business

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Wholesale cash prices Monday

    Mon.       Fri.

F

 Broilers national comp wtd av  0.9703     0.9952

 Eggs large white NY Doz.    0.68       0.65

 Flour hard winter KC cwt   15.55      15.60

 Cheddar Cheese Chi. 40 block per lb.  2.3175     2.3175

 Coffee parana ex-dock NY per lb.  1.0235     1.0049

 Coffee medlin ex-dock NY per lb.  1.3419     1.3312

 Cocoa beans NY per ton    2467       2429

 Cocoa butter African styl $ met ton    5550       5550

 HogsIowa/Minnbarrows&giltswtdav    n.a.      76.03

 Feeder cattle 500-550 lb Okl av cwt  153.88     153.88

 Pork loins 13-19 lb FOB Omaha av cwt  106.68     109.51

 Corn No. 2 yellow Chi processor bid  4.20¾       4.14¾

 Soybeans No. 1 yellow  8.24½       8.21¼

 Soybean Meal Cen Ill 48pct protein-ton 319.20       317.40

 Wheat No. 2 Chi soft  5.27½       4.87½

 Wheat N. 1 dk 14pc-pro Mpls.  6.53½        6.43¾

 Oats No. 2 heavy or Better  3.05        3.01 

 Corn oil crude wet/dry mill Chi. lb.  .28          .26¾

 Soybean oil crude Decatur lb.  .27½          28 

 Aluminum per lb LME 0.7860      0.7903

 Antimony in warehouse per ton   6600        6700

 Copper Cathode full plate 2.6171      2.6330

 Gold Handy & Harman 1328.60     1340.65

 Silver Handy & Harman  14.719     15.038

 Lead per metric ton LME 1837.00    1945.00

 Molybdenum per metric ton LME  26,632     26,632

 Platinum per troy oz. Handy & Harman  803.00     804.00

 Platinum Merc spot per troy oz.  805.20     806.10

 Zinc (HG) delivered per lb.  1.1888      1.1960

 Cotton 1-1-16 in. strict low middling  60.92       60.52

 Coal Central Appalachia $ per short ton   59.25      58.80

 Natural Gas Henry Hub, $ per mmbtu    2.356     2.332

b2bid a-asked

n-Nominal

r-revised

n.q.-not quoted

n.a.-not available

