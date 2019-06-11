DC financial leader won’t certify proposed $15B city budget

Washington, D.C.'s financial leader says he won't certify the city's proposed $15.5 billion budget, saying it improperly diverts money that should go toward repaying city debts for a 2003 convention center.

The Washington Post reports Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt notified the City Council of his decision Monday. He previously warned of the rejection. The council moved ahead with it anyway. District law says DeWitt must certify the budget before it can be sent to the mayor or Congress for approval.

DeWitt denial comes at a time when upcoming spending usually is finalized. The Post says this could lead to the loss of tens of millions of dollars meant for urgent public housing repairs. Chairman Phil Mendelson sought to fund the repairs by diverting money from other reserves.