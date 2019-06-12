Tennessee city budget leads to police department dissolution

The city of Ridgetop, Tennessee, has dissolved its police department amid budget constraints.

The Tennessean quotes Mayor Tony Reasoner as saying the city just couldn't afford it anymore. He said Monday that the city now needs to determine whether it needs a police force or can rely on the sheriff's department.

The police department covered about 1.4 square miles (3 square kilometers) and about 2,000 residents. It was dissolved Monday. The mayor says the city's five officers will be paid through the end of the month.

He says the police department had a budget of $129,000. He quotes the police chief as saying a budget of $289,000 would be needed to keep the department fully staffed.