Popeyes is now open in Phenix City. Here are other new developments in the area

A new Popeyes Louisiana Chicken restaurant opened earlier this month in Phenix City, one of several new businesses set to open on Hwy. 280 in the coming months.

The fried chicken fast food franchise opened its doors in the former location of Bruster’s Ice Cream, between Ezell’s Catfish Cabin and Golden Acres Baptist Church.

Work is also rolling across the roadway in the developing Phenix City Marketplace, which is located to the left of McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A.

Atlanta development firm Halpern Enterprises confirmed in January that German-based grocery chain ALDI will be one of the new tenants, along with Culver’s, a Wisconsin-based company that offers “ButterBurgers” and custard, among other fast food snacks.

Caliber Car Wash will also join the new businesses on the right side of the property next to McDonald’s.

Local realtor Ernie Smallman said Thursday he is working to find tenants for the back portion of the 18-acre site, which comprises about 3.5 acres.

“We’re talking to different prospective users for those lots,” Smallman said. “We’re getting a lot of interest, it’s a real tight corridor and there’s not a lot of developed opportunities over there for people to go.”

He could not confirm the names of any potential tenants, but did say ground should be breaking soon on the construction of ALDI and Culver’s.

“That’s Phenix City’s strongest retail corridor right there, for sure it’s definitely the fastest growing,” Smallman said about the location on Hwy. 280.

This will be the first Culver’s location in the Columbus-Phenix City area and the second ALDI, the first being one that opened at 6301 Veterans Parkway in north Columbus in 2015.

Halpern Enterprises also opened a three-tenant shopping center last year next to Walmart called Phenix City Station. A Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurant opened there in April, joining Aspen Dental and a T-Mobile store.