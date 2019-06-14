Teen fired as Christian camp counselor because he’s gay

A Christian organization has fired a Bellingham teenager from his job as a camp counselor because he is gay.

The Bellingham Herald reports Jace Taylor says he was terminated Tuesday after being hired last month by THE FIRS to be a Fir Creek camp counselor.

The non-denominational Christian organization confirmed that Taylor's sexual orientation was the reason for his firing.

Executive Director Tom Beaumont says when it became evident that Taylor didn't personally align with their statements of faith they determined they could not use him in the role.

Under state law, an employer cannot discriminate against anyone based on sexual orientation.

QLaw Foundation executive director Denise Diskin says religious nonprofit employers are not defined as employers under the law.

Taylor says he intends to picket on the first day of camp to inform people there of the situation.