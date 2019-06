Panel approves $21.4M planning grant for Utah rail project

A state commission has agreed to provide a $21.4 million to a multicounty coalition for a proposed new 80-mile (129-kilometer) rail route to haul crude oil from eastern Utah to existing Union Pacific tracks northeast of Price in Carbon County.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that the Community Impact Board Thursday approved the funding for the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition for planning and environmental reviews for the Uinta Basin Railway.

Supports say the rail route would help Uintah and Duchesne counties develop their energy-dependent economies and reduce tanker traffic on highway.

The coalition has contracted with the investment bank Drexel Hamilton, which will commit between $5 million and $15 million of its own funds, to raise private capital, commercialize the project and secure a partner to operate the rail line.