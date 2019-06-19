Pima County board postpones vote on fiscal year 2020 budget

The Pima County Board of Supervisors has postponed voting on the fiscal year 2020 budget until at least next month.

A county spokesman said Tuesday that the board wants to consider proposals to reduce the overall cost to county taxpayers when factoring in increases in assessed property values.

Board members also want to consider the possible effect such changes could have on a plan to more fully implement a Pay-As-You-Go capital improvement plan in fiscal year 2021.

The board will take up the budget discussion at its July 2 meeting.

Although the fiscal year ends June 30, state law allows for the county to continue under the existing budget until early August.