Grains mixed, livestock lower

Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was up 3 cents at $5.25 a bushel; Jul corn was unchanged at $4.4520 a bushel; July oats fell 3.20 cents at $2.8740 a bushel; while July soybeans was rose 3.80 cents at 9.1240 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .53 cent at $1.0872 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.40 cents at $1.3625 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell .66 cent at .8112 a pound.