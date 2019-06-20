Fiance of woman killed when Dallas crane fell recalls chaos

In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019 photo, Eric Ridenhour poses with a photo he took of his fiance Kiersten Smith after giving an interview in Dallas. Smith was killed in the June 9 crane collapse in downtown Dallas. AP Photo

Eric Ridenhour and his fiancee Kiersten Smith were enjoying a lazy Sunday in their apartment when a crane crashed into their downtown Dallas complex.

Ridenhour says, "I had zero vision but I could feel the air in front of me when I was yelling her name and it was just texture. ... It was like you could grab the air."

The living room, where Smith had been, was gone. From their second-floor apartment in the five-story building, Ridenhour could see daylight.

The 29-year-old Smith was killed and several others injured when a crane at a construction site across the street fell onto their complex during a June 9 storm.

As Smith's family and friends prepare for her Saturday funeral, investigators are trying to determine what caused the crane to fall.