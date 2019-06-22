Destroyed historic bridge finds new Indianapolis-area home

A historic covered bridge that was destroyed by storms and has been stored in a barn for years will soon provide access across a river in suburban Indianapolis.

The 330-foot-long Bell Ford bridge was built in 1869 of wrought iron and timber, and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. It was destroyed by storms near Seymour in 1999 and 2006.

The Indianapolis Star reports the bridge will be installed over Fall Creek in Geist, connecting Geist Park and a nature trail.

Restoration is expected to cost $3.8 million, with $2.7 million coming from the federal government and the rest from Hamilton County. The county says the pedestrian bridge is expected to be ready by summer 2024.