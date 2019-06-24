Alaska summer baseball team threatened by lack of financing

An Alaska summer baseball squad is being threatened by financial troubles.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Saturday that the Peninsula Oilers summer collegiate baseball team is in jeopardy as it struggles to secure funding.

The team has won three National Baseball Congress World Series titles and seen 125 of its top college prospects move to the major leagues after playing at Coral Seymour Memorial Park in Kenai, 75 miles (121 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

The team is in its 46th consecutive season but a decline in the Oilers' major finance sources puts its future in question.

The team's president says the Oilers took in only $55,000 from gambling at its bingo hall and $35,000 from sponsorships in 2018.

He says that despite fundraising efforts, the situation "looks bleak right now."