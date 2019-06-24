Study: Scouts reserve responsible for millions in revenue

A new study says a Boy Scouts reserve funnels millions of dollars in revenue into West Virginia each year.

The West Virginia University Bureau of Business Economic Research study says the Boy Scouts of America's Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette and Raleigh counties brings in some $28 million in years without a national jamboree. The report says in those years, the reserve supports 280 jobs and injects $1 million into state and local tax coffers.

The Register-Herald reports the study released Thursday said the reserve provides $76 million in economic output, 350 jobs and $1.2 million in tax revenue when the national jamboree is in town every four years.

This summer's World Scout Jamboree isn't included in the study. Some 50,000 Scouts from more than 150 countries are expected.