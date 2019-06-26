JPMorgan Chase committing $50 million more to Detroit

JPMorgan Chase is upping its commitment to Detroit's economic recovery by another $50 million.

The bank says Wednesday that it has exceeded its initial 5-year, $150 million investment and expects to reach $200 million by 2022.

It adds that the new $50 million in philanthropic and business investments are expected to break down barriers to opportunity so more long-term city residents — especially black Detroiters — can access job training, become homeowners and grow small businesses.

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon says the new investment "will help the system work for more people — giving more Detroiters access to the tools they need to succeed, stay and benefit from Detroit's continued recovery."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The bank says that through its programs about 13,500 residents have received job training for high-demand industries.