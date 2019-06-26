Supreme Court strikes down Tennessee liquor sales law

Visitors line up to enter the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, June 24, 2019. AP Photo

The Supreme Court is striking down a Tennessee law that makes it hard for outsiders to break into the state's liquor sales market.

The court voted 7-2 Wednesday in ruling that a state requirement that someone live in Tennessee for two years to be eligible for a license to sell liquor violates the Constitution.

The outcome was a victory for a family that moved to Tennessee because of their daughter's disability and a national chain with nearly 200 liquor stores in 23 states.