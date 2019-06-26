Massachusetts health care system names new chief executive

The largest health care network in Massachusetts has appointed a new chief executive.

The Partners HealthCare board of directors on Tuesday named Dr. Anne Klibanski president and chief executive officer. The board says she is the first woman to lead the organization.

Klibanski had been interim CEO since Dr. David Torchiana resigned in February.

Partners is not only the largest health system in Massachusetts, but the state's largest private employer with about 75,000 workers. Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women's in Boston are the network's largest hospitals.

Scott Sperling, the board's chairman, said in a statement that Klibanski "is the ideal leader for Partners as we move forward together as a truly integrated system."

Klibanski said "Partners HealthCare is a great organization, but I believe we can be even better."