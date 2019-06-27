Kansas Lottery launches program for vending machine sales

The Kansas Lottery is launching a pilot program to test vending machine sales.

Lottery officials announced Wednesday that four self-service vending machine will be installed at retailers in Topeka.

The first pilot site was installed Wednesday, with the other three sites set to become operational next week.

The Kansas Legislature passed a law in 2018 allowing the lottery to sell traditional lottery tickets through vending machines.

The Kansas Lottery plans install 272 machines at retailers across the state beginning in July.

An expected net profit of up to $8 million from the machines is earmarked for mental health programs in Kansas.