Delaware Morehouse grad got his student debt paid off

This June 18, 2019 photo shows PJ Pinkett, 21 in Wilmington, Del. Pinkett, who just graduated from Morehouse College with a degree in Cinema, Television And Emerging Media Studies, had his $101,00 in student loan debt paid of by billionaire technology investor and philanthropist Robert F. Smith. Smith, named the richest black man in the country by Forbes, with a net worth of $5 billion, pledged to pay off the student debt of Morehouse's class of 2019. School administrators are still calculating the exact cost of his gift, but it's estimated to be around $40 million. Jennifer Corbett

On a humid day in Atlanta, Paul "PJ" Pinkett sat sweating through his black cap and gown.

The Wilmington native was graduating from Morehouse College, an all-male historically black college, on May 19.

Pinkett wasn't — and still isn't — sure what post-grad life had in store for him. All he knew by the time graduation rolled around was that he'd need a job to start paying off his student loans, which totaled $101,000.

The 21-year-old alumnus of Cab Calloway School of the Arts had majored in cinema, television and emerging media studies at Morehouse. He sat with fellow graduates of the program as billionaire investor Robert F. Smith gave his commencement speech to the class of 2019.

"Let's get to the degree-getting so I can get the heck home," Pinkett remembered thinking. "It's hot enough to fry catfish out here."

Pinkett expected Smith's speech to be like any other motivational graduation speech. "This is my class," Smith told the students. A nice sentiment, Pinkett thought.

But then Smith surprised everyone.

"You great Morehouse men are bound only by the limits of your own conviction and creativity," Smith told the class of nearly 400. "On behalf of the eight generations of my family that have been in this country, we're gonna put a little fuel in your bus."

Smith, named the richest black man in the country by Forbes, with a net worth of $5 billion, pledged to pay off the student debt of Morehouse's class of 2019. School administrators are still calculating the exact cost of his gift, but it's estimated to be around $40 million.

"I did a double take, trying to clean out my ears that I heard him right," Pinkett said. "We all just go crazy."

Nationwide, student borrowers owe close to $1.5 trillion in loans. In 2017, 2 in 3 college seniors graduated with debt, owing an average of $28,650, according to the Institute for College Access and Success.

Smith's gift not only highlights the problem of debt in higher education, but also the racial disparity faced by students of color. Black graduates who borrow money tend to owe $7,400 more than their white counterparts, according to the Brookings Institute, a public policy think tank.

At HBCUs, students are even more likely to take out loans — the colleges typically have smaller endowments than other colleges, and aren't able to offer as much institutional aid. So, students need loans to make up the difference.

"The disparity in net financial assets of African American families and their mainstream counterparts is significant, and has remained that way for a long time," said Tony Allen, provost and executive vice president at Delaware State University. "When you think about the assets you might use to put your kid through college, a lot of times, African American families might not have those same assets."

Smith's surprise gift to the class of 2019 is its own experiment: What can a class of 396 young black men accomplish over the next 15 years without the burden of paying back student loans?

"It's a life-changer in many respects," Allen said. "Not having that burden has psychological and social effects. It's probably going to create new opportunities that they hadn't considered before. They'll see an even greater responsibility to not only be successful in life, but to try to bring as many others along as possible."

For Pinkett, it's the difference between finding a job and pursuing a career. A month after graduation, he spends his days applying for video editing positions and is working on what he calls an "episodic musical."

Artists like Prince and Childish Gambino inspired him to focus on screenplay writing and film at Morehouse.

At Cab Calloway, he was in the school's vocal performance track, and he dreams of producing something that merges film and music. Student debt would have forced him to push his creative work aside, he said.

"I'd have just been in a rut for the next five years trying to figure out how I was going to make this work," Pinkett said. "I probably would have lost my voice and distanced myself from my work. Luckily, I'm in a space where I don't have to deal with that as much."

Not having to shoulder debt has been freeing for his graduating class, and he's excited to see how much they accomplish in the future. Already, Pinkett has watched friends go on to join the Peace Corps in Africa.

"We have these incredible opportunities to go help the world," he said. "We've moved with more ease now that we don't have this debt hunching our backs like Quasimodo."

After Smith's gift, Pinkett said he feels like he's worth $101,000. But it's a feeling he hopes future classes are able to experience as well. In his commencement speech, Smith challenged the class to pay his gift forward. Pinkett hopes that by being able to pursue creative work, he'll be able to inspire black artists who come after him.

"Your success isn't your own," Pinkett said. "There is an obligation to give back and to inspire other young people and people of color. (To inspire) people who look like you and probably came up in similar circumstances as you to do great things. Your light and presence can illuminate somebody else to do great things."