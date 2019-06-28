Jackie O’s island getaway hits the market for $65M

The Martha's Vineyard estate of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is on the market for $65 million.

Red Gate Farm in Aquinnah on the Massachusetts island was a sheep farm and hunting cabin when Kennedy Onassis bought it in 1979.

She added a more than 6,000-square-foot (557-square-meter), five-bedroom main residence and a two-story, four-bedroom guest house. The estate, which includes more than a mile of private beachfront, also has several other buildings.

The property is listed by Christie's International Real Estate.

It has been maintained by Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of Kennedy Onassis and President John F. Kennedy.

Caroline Kennedy in a statement said the estate was a perfect expression of her mother's "romantic and adventurous spirit" and she hopes "a new family will treasure this place as we have for three generations."