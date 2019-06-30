Tax-forfeited properties go on sale in Rankin County

The Mississippi secretary of state's office is taking bids for 300 tax-forfeited properties in Rankin County.

A news release from the office says the properties are valued at more than $497,000.

Bids can be placed through an online auction portal until July 24.

In recent years, tax-forfeited properties have been sold in Bay St. Louis, Bolivar County, Greenville, Greenwood, Hinds County, Jackson, Jones County, Madison County, McComb, Meridian, Pearl River County, Waveland and Yazoo City.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The release says the sales have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for schools, cities and counties.