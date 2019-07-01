Exuberant crowds celebrate historic Pride

Holding a clear sign, Kaylah Denton, 15, of Poughkeepsie, New York, center, watches the LGBTQ Pride march, Sunday, June 30, 2019, in New York. AP Photo

Exuberant crowds carrying rainbow colors filled the streets of New York and other cities to celebrate gay pride, marking the 50th anniversary of the infamous police raid on the Stonewall Inn.

New York's Pride march ended at about 12:30 a.m. Monday — 12½ hours after it began, police said.

Marchers and onlookers took over much of midtown Manhattan with a procession that paid tribute to the uprising that began at the tavern when patrons resisted officers on June 28, 1969.

Eraina Clay, 63, of suburban New Rochelle, New York, came to celebrate a half-century of fighting for equality.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"Everybody should be able to have the chance to enjoy their lives and be who they are," Clay said. "I have a family. I raised kids. I'm just like everybody else."

"We've come so far in the past 20 years," said 55-year-old Gary Piper, who came from Kansas to celebrate Pride with his partner. "I remember friends who would be snatched off the streets in Texas for dressing in drag. They'd have to worry about being persecuted for their identity."

"But now we're so much more accepted. I'm not saying we don't have a ways to go, but let's celebrate how far we've come," he said.

In San Francisco, about 40 people interrupted the parade for about an hour and two people were arrested while protesting police and corporation presence.

In Chicago, the city's first openly gay mayor was one of seven grand marshals. Lori Lightfoot walked alongside her wife and wore a "Chicago Proud" T-shirt.

In Turkey, police dispersed activists who gathered in Istanbul on Sunday to promote rights for gay and transgender people. Turkish authorities had banned the Pride event for the fifth year.