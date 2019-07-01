US construction spending falls 0.8% in May

In this June 13, 2019, photo work continues on a new multifamily townhouse home in Mechanicsville, Va. On Monday, July 1, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. construction spending in May. AP Photo

Spending on U.S. construction projects fell in May, the first drop in six months, as home building fell for a fifth straight month.

The Commerce Department reported Monday that spending fell 0.8% in May, the first decline since a 1.3% drop in November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.29 trillion. Spending In April was revised up from a flat reading to a small gain of 0.4%.

The weakness in May was widespread with spending on single-family homes and apartments down 0.6% while nonresidential construction fell 0.9%. Spending on government projects also dropped 0.9%, led by a decline in construction spending by the federal government.

Spending on residential construction has been weak for a number of months but builders are hopeful that declining mortgage rates will spur a rebound.

The 0.6% decline in residential construction reflected a 0.8% fall in spending on new single-family homes partially offset by a 1.9% rise in the smaller apartment sector.

The 0.9% drop in nonresidential construction followed a 1.4% decline in April. The May weakness reflected declines in a number of areas including office buildings and the category that covers shopping centers.

The 0.9% drop in government construction projects was the first decline in five months. Spending by state and local governments fell 0.6% while construction spending by the federal government was down a larger 5.2%.