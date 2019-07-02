Grains, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery fell 9.6 cents at $5.054 a bushel; Jul corn was up .4 cent at $4.1110 a bushel; Sep oats rose 1.2 cents at $2.842 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 17.2 cents at 8.782 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose .05 cents at $1.0475 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was off .35 cent at $1.3802 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was up 1.75 cents at .7385 a pound.