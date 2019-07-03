Governor details $235 million from budget he placed on hold

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's administration has specified $235 million in programs he's putting a hold on until revenues meet projections.

Murphy announced he would hold $235 million in reserve when he signed the fiscal year 2020 budget on Sunday. The money will be released once revenues meet expectations.

The programs range from $50,000 for a traffic study in Little Ferry to more than $100 million in aid for struggling cities and towns.

Murphy signed a $38.7 billion budget Sunday, while also using his line-item veto to slash $48.5 million in spending. The budget is roughly 3 percent higher than the previous year's spending plan.

Lawmakers flouted Murphy's request to raise taxes on people making $1 million and above, a key proposal and campaign promise by the first-term Democrat.