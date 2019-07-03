Survivor of crash that killed 7 files lawsuit against driver

A survivor of a crash in New Hampshire that claimed the lives of seven motorcyclists has sued the driver charged in connection with the crash and the Massachusetts trucking company that employed him.

Attorney John Haymond tells The Boston Globe he filed the negligence suit Tuesday in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield, Massachusetts on behalf of Joshua Morin.

Haymond says Morin, of Dalton, Massachusetts, fractured three bones in his left leg and sustained several other injuries in the June 21 crash in Randolph, New Hampshire. He remains hospitalized.

The suit names Westfield Transport Inc. and Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide.

Zhukovskyy's public defender was on vacation and couldn't be reached. A man who answered the phone at Westfield Transport on Wednesday hung up on a reporter.