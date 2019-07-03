Another pipeline announces expansion in North Dakota

Another pipeline could soon be carrying more Bakken oil out of North Dakota.

It's the third announcement of a major pipeline project in the state over the past month. The latest involves the Hiland Crude system. Its operator, Kinder Morgan, is evaluating just how much more capacity it will need based on the level of interest and the volume commitments it secures.

Hiland carries 88,000 barrels of oil each day from McKenzie County to Wyoming. From a hub there, Tallgrass Express transports up to 375,000 barrels per day to three refineries and a terminal in Oklahoma with its Pony Express Pipeline.

Kinder Morgan spokeswoman Katherine Hill tells the Bismarck Tribune Tallgrass may also consider expanding the Pony Express line.